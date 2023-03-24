IMF new demands: KSE-100 crashes below 40,000 barrier; shares plunge 434 points

Amid IMF Staff Level Agreement (SLA) uncertainty looming over country’s economy, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 1,335 points to close at 39,942 down -1.08 per cent on Friday.

The trading volume was also low with only Rs467 million shares trade.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 index could not come out of recession even on the second day of the trading week, and fell by 40 points.

The KSE-100 index fell by 40 points and closed at 40,878 points.