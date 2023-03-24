No waiting! Now you can have biryani from ATM

Food and technology have always gone hand in hand. From the days of the first microwave oven to today’s automated vending machines, the marriage between the two has only grown stronger. And now, Chennai is home to India’s first-ever Biryani vending machine that lets customers order and takeaway fresh biryani in just a few minutes!

The automated machine was launched by Chennai based start-up Bai Veetu Kalyanam or BVK Biryani.

It is currently located in Kolattur and serves authentic premium wedding style Biryani that is freshly cooked with few hours of farm-to-fork meat.

The outlet is equipped with a 32-inch screen that allows customers to browse a menu before placing orders.

Payments can be made through QR codes and cards after entering details like name and contact number.

After a successful transaction, a countdown timer begins on the screen before the biryani package slides into the lower shelf of the automated machine. Customers just need to open the small door to collect their order.

The innovation has been hailed by social media users. However, some were skeptical about the quality and freshness of the food on offer.

BVK Biryani began operations in 2020 and has since scaled up to offer 60-minute delivery across Chennai. The company says they are hopeful to further scale up to 30-min delivery in days to come.