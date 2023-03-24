Khawaja Asif criticises Imran’s ‘mob rule’ approach towards courts

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif addressing a news conference in Islamabad said that Imran Khan reached the Judicial Complex in Islamabad with a mob in which Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Policemen sustained injuries.

PMLN senior leader said Imran Khan and his party workers are mocking the courts. He advised politicians to play their role in politics in a dignified manner.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan ‘unconstitutionally’ dissolved the assembly; however, no-confidence motion against former premier was brought by constitutional means.

Asif said Khan took illegal measures after the no-confidence motion. He criticized Imran Khan for skipping case hearing and violating the laws.

Asif alleged that negative attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in front of everyone.

“I was arrested during the reign of Imran Khan,” Khawaja Asif added. He claimed PML-N leadership was targeted for revenge during Imran Khan era.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced formation of a joint investigation team to probe into the vandalism and attacks by PTI activists on law enforcement personnel at the judicial complex in Islamabad during the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said former prime minister Imran Khan was summoned by Islamabad courts in foreign funding, Toshakhana and Tyrian White cases.

However, at the time of Imran’s appearance before the courts on Feb 28, a violent, armed mob attacked the police on duty and entered the judicial complex. He further claimed the CCTV cameras installed in the courtroom were broken.