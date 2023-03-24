SBP-held foreign reserves increase $280m, now stands at $4.6b

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held foreign exchange reserves has been increased $280 million and now reached $4.6 billion as of March 17.

The central bank on Friday released data, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $10.14 billion. As per data, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.54 billion. It is pertinent to note that this is the sixth continuous increase in central bank-held reserves on a weekly basis.

“During the week ended on March 17, 2023, SBP received $500 million as government of Pakistan commercial loan disbursement. After accounting for external debt repayments, SBP reserves increased by $280 million to $4,598.7 million,” said the SBP.

Last week, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased $18 million.

Pakistan received the second disbursement of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and cumulatively Pakistan received $1.7 billion from China.

Pakistan aimed to secure the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme that has been stalled after Pakistan announced a new fuel subsidy, which the international lender said needed to be agreed before talks.

