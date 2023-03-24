BTS’s Jimin drops debut solo album ‘FACE’; breaks charts record

Park Jimin, member of acclaimed K-POP boyband BTS, has finally released his highly-anticipated debut solo album, “Face,” which is now available on major streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Jimin become first soloist to sell over 1 million copies of an album in one day in Hanteo (South Korean music chart system) history.

The six-track project features production from renowned names such as Pdogg, Ghstloop, and Evan, with three songs on the tracklist featuring songwriting credits from BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM.

To coincide with the release of the album, the Korean singer unveiled the official music video of his main track, “Like Crazy,” which he co-wrote with several other artists.

The music video garnered over 4M views in just five hours after being premiered on YouTube.

In the music video, Jimin uses a crowded space to depict the loneliness he embraces as a trapped soul, singing “I’d rather be/Lost in the lights/I’m outta my mind” in the chorus.

“Face” showcases the 27-year-old artist’s inhibitions in music and the opening track, “Face-Off,” is a trap-soul song, while “Interlude: Dive” is a dreamy instrumental, and “Alone” is a pop ballad.

The vocalist has actively participated in the overall production process, from the album planning stages to the song and music video production.

Ahead of the album’s release, the K-POP star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the project and perform his pre-release single, “Set Me Free, Pt.2.”

He also gave his US solo debut performance of “Like Crazy” on the show on Friday night.

The newly released album marks Park Jimin’s first solo project and represents a significant milestone in his career.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jimin is the third BTS member to debut a first full-length album, following the group’s announcement that they will now focus on solo activities only.