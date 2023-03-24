Imran Khan gets extension in protective bail from LHC in five terrorism cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he was granted extension in protective bail in five terrorism cases registered in Islamabad.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem and Justice Anwar Hussain heard Imran Khan’s plea.

PTI chairman was booked in two cases registered in Khanna and Ramna police stations each. Another one was registered in Barakahu.

The former premier was directed to consult the related court on March 27.

During the hearing, Imran’s counsel recalled how they faced resistance on March 17 ahead of their appearance at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

Justice Sheikh directed Imran’s counsel to talk about post-bail events.

The counsel said that after obtaining bail from LHC on March 17, Imran Khan went to Islamabad the next day. However, he added that his client was not allowed to enter the court premises.

He said that they had filed bail pleas in the ATC of Islamabad.

Read also: Female judge threatening case: Imran gets reprieve as warrant converted into bailable

The court asked the state’s counsel if he could confirm it. In response, the government’s counsel said he had no idea about it.

The court inquired if they had been fixed for a hearing. To this, Imran’s lawyer told that the ATC staff had bail pleas.

The counsel added that their four days from March 18 to March 24 were wasted.

He said that his client was only seeking constitutional relief from the courts.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to approve ex-PM’s protective bail till March 27, noting that his client has to appear before an Islamabad court on the same date.

Read more: All weapons recovered from Zaman Park are illegal: Lahore police

He stated that the government’s counsel should not oppose it as they were voluntarily becoming part of the system.

The counsel reiterated that the former premier was booked in 140 cases.

The government’s counsel argued that Imran Khan obtained bail but skipped attendance before the related court.

The court directed the ex-PM to submit an affidavit that he filed a bail plea in Islamabad ATC after which the petitioner’s counsel submitted it.

Imran Khan read out his affidavit in the courtroom and left after obtaining protective bail in all five cases.