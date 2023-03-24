Imran Khan appears in LHC for bail in terrorism cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking bail in five different cases registered in Islamabad.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem and Justice Anwar Hussain heard Imran Khan’s plea seeking protective bail in five cases.

During the hearing, Imran’s counsel recalled how they faced resistance on March 17 ahead of their appearance at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

Justice Sheikh directed Imran’s counsel to talk about post-bail events.

The counsel said that after obtaining bail from LHC on March 17, Imran Khan went to Islamabad the next day. However, he added that his client was not allowed to enter the court premises.

He said that they had filed bail pleas in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad.

The court asked the state’s counsel if he could confirm it. In response, the government’s counsel said they had no idea about it.

The court inquired if they had been fixed for a hearing. To this, Imran’s lawyer told that the ATC staff had bail pleas.

The counsel added that their four days from March 18 to March 24 were wasted.

He said that his client was only seeking constitutional relief from the courts.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to approve ex-PM’s protective bail till March 27, noting that his client has to appear before an Islamabad court on the same date.

He stated that the government’s counsel should not oppose it as they were voluntarily becoming part of the system.

The counsel reiterated that the former premier was booked in 140 cases. The government’s counsel argued that Imran Khan obtained bail but skipped attendance before the related court.

The court directed the ex-PM to submit an affidavit that he filed a bail plea in Islamabad ATC.

This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly.