Zebra escapes from zoo, spends hours roaming Seoul

A two-year-old zebra walked, trotted, and galloped for hours in the bustling streets of South Korea’s capital.

The zebra, named Sero, had escaped from the Seoul Children’s Grand Park zoo on Thursday afternoon, (March 23) and spent three hours exploring the city before being captured.

Videos of the zebra walking alongside cars waiting at intersections, cantering down busy streets and poking its nose into garbage bins quickly made their way onto social media, with many people expressing their delight at the unexpected sight.

A social media user captured the gentle beast darting between stationary vehicles at a traffic light and gracefully cantering down the road towards the incoming traffic.

Another video showed the creature dashing through a narrow back alley, encountering a dead end, and then turning around and running back in the opposite direction.

Authorities were alerted to the situation and worked quickly to capture the zebra before anyone was hurt.

The animal was finally cornered in a narrow alleyway and shot with tranquilizers, which brought an end to its brief adventure.

There were no reports of any injuries or property damage caused by the zebra’s escape. However, the incident did cause a stir on social media, with many people sharing their excitement at the unusual sight of a zebra running loose in the town.

It is unclear how the zebra managed to escape, but authorities will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the incident and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.