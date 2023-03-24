All weapons recovered from Zaman Park are illegal: Lahore police

All the weapons recovered during the anti-encroachment operation in Zaman Park, the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, turned out to be unlicensed and illegal, the Lahore police stated on Friday.

Lahore police launched an anti-encroachment operation at Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park a week ago. Notably, the operation was carried out at a time when Imran Khan was away attending a hearing in an Islamabad court.

More than 1,000 security personnel took part in the grand operation being conducted after previous unsuccessful rounds at the location to arrest Imran Khan.

During the operation, the police claimed weapons had been recovered from Imran Khan’s house.

The police said at least 13 SMGs, 7 Kalashnikovs, and 340 bullets were recovered from Zaman Park, and all weapons turned out to be unlicensed and illegal.

Therefore, the police decided to conduct forensics to find out where was the recovered weapon used.

The police have also expressed concern that the bullets were fired with the same weapon in the Wazirabad attack and also shot dead PTI worker Moazzam Gondal who was catching a gunman after the attack.

However, the final facts will reveal through forensics, the police added.