AGP Shehzad Elahi resigns from post citing ‘personal reasons’

Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi Friday resigned from his post citing personal reasons.

The federal government had appointed Barrister Shehzad Elahi as its new top lawyer on February 2, 2023.

Shehzad had replaced Ashtar Ausaf Ali, who resigned due to deteriorating health.

Barrister Elahi, a member of the renowned law firm Cornelius, Lane & Mufti, is the grandson of former president Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry.

Mr. Elahi – with extensive expertise in commercial, tax, and banking laws, as well as civil, corporate, constitutional litigation—represented the Pa­­k­­istan Sugar Mills Asso­­ciation in cases involving constitutionality and leg­ality of the Sugar Inquiry Commis­sion.