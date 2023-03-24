Female judge threatening case: Imran gets reprieve as warrants converted into bailable

The district and sessions court in Islamabad converted former prime minister Imran Khan’s non-bailable warrants into bailable as it announced the reserved the verdict on his appeal in female judge threatening case.

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider heard the petition on Friday, during which counsel Gohar Ali on behalf of Imran Khan and prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court.

Read here: Noose tightens against Imran Khan as he faces challenges of two arrest warrants

During the proceeding, Imran’s counsel pleaded his client will appear before the court on March 30 because he will also come to the court on March 30 for the Toshakhana case hearing.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the counsel’s request, the judge remarked, “It’s strange that you are asking for March 30 while the date for arrest warrants is March 29.”

The prosecutor said arguments should be made on a petition seeking suspension of the arrest warrants. When the judge asked if Mr Khan ever appeared in court, the prosecutor replied the PTI chief never attended the hearing of the threatening case. He said that no lawyer had even submitted power of attorney on the behalf of the PTI chairman in the case.

After hearing all arguments from the parties, the judge reserved his verdict, which is expected to be announced shortly.

Earlier, Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim rejected Khan’s plea seeking exemption from attendance on security grounds. He ordered Imran Khan to show up before the court on March 29.

A case had been registered against Khan at Margalla police station in Islamabad for making threatening remarks to judge Zeba Chaudhry.