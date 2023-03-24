Punjab CTD arrests 5 terror suspect in Gujranwala, DG Khan

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five alleged terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various districts of the province.

The CTD spokesperson said IBOs were conducted in Gujranwala and Dera Ghazi Khan to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 33 suspected persons were interrogated and five alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives, and other prohibited materials.

He added the arrested terrorists were running the affairs of proscribed outfits.

On March 7, the CTD arrested 11 alleged terrorists, including four members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, three members of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, and two members of Sepah Sahaba Pakistan.