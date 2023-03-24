Huawei Mate X3, takes on foldable phone market with impressive features

Huawei has just unveiled their latest addition to the Mate X series, the Mate X3. With impressive features such as a lightweight, waterproof design, dual 120Hz displays, a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and a triple camera setup, the Mate X3 is set to rival other leading foldable phones on the market.

Lightweight design

The Huawei Mate X3 is incredibly lightweight, weighing just 239g (Feathered Sand model is 241g). This is a significant 24g less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Despite its low weight, the Mate X3 manages to pack in larger displays, a bigger battery, and a periscope zoom camera. When unfolded, the Mate X3 is only 5.3mm thick, making it one of the thinnest foldable phones on the market.

Dual 120Hz displays

The Huawei Mate X3 features two 120Hz-capable displays. The cover screen measures 6.4 inches with 2504x1080 resolution and a 20.9:9 aspect ratio.

The inner screen boasts a 7.85-inch panel with 2496x2224px resolution and a near-square 8:7.1 aspect ratio. These high-resolution displays provide a sharp and vibrant viewing experience.

Waterproof design

The Mate X3 is the first non-Samsung folding phone to achieve water resistance with an IPX8 rating, the same rating as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

This means that users can use their phone in the rain or near water without worrying about damage. Huawei has also added two-way satellite communication to the Mate X3, making it a great option for outdoor adventures.

New hinge design

The new hinge design of the Mate X3 allows for the folding display to tuck in on itself, resulting in a flat closure.

The hinge also supports the phone in multiple angles, making it easy to take selfies without a tripod. Additionally, the Mate X3 features a split-screen mode for video calls and video watching, and a new nightstand mode that displays the weather and time.

Powerful camera setup

The Huawei Mate X3 packs a triple camera setup on the back and two 8MP selfie cameras - one on each screen.

The main camera is a 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens, which is joined by a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 12MP f/3.4 5x telephoto lens. These cameras provide users with an impressive range of photographic options.

Harmony OS 3.1

The Huawei Mate X3 runs on Harmony OS 3.1 and features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 12GB of RAM.

While the Mate X3 is limited to 4G connectivity, it is still a powerful phone capable of handling even the most demanding applications.

Large battery with fast charging

Inside the Mate X3, there is a large 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. This means that users can quickly charge their phone on-the-go and avoid downtime.

Availability

The Huawei Mate X3 will only be available in China, with no word on global availability. The phone starts at CNY 12,999 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB model costs CNY13,999. The top-end 1TB model is priced at CNY15,999.