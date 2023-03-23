Pakistan to face Afghanistan in first T20 on Friday, Shadab expecting tough series

Pakistan Cricket Team’s stand-in skipper Shadab Khan said on Thursday that he was expecting a tough series against Afghanistan as they have world class players, including the skipper Rashid Khan.

The first T20 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on Friday, and although Pakistan have never lost to Afghanistan in any format, both teams have had some close matches in the past.

Shadab Khan added that Pakistan have a young side and he has told the players to not worry about the result and play their natural game.

He also said that crowd would surely enjoy the matches as players of both teams are in great form, as most of them recently played together in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The players of Pakistani team also met Chairman management committee Najam Sethi, who wished them all the best for the series.

He also asked players to play freely and give their best. The PCB MC head encouraged the players by saying that their fans love them as well so play for them.