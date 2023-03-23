WhatsApp now lets users link 4 devices

WhatsApp users can now connect their accounts to up to four devices, even if their phone is dead. This new feature allows users to keep their chats synced and encrypted, even if they are not using their phone.

To link a device, users simply need to open the WhatsApp app on the new device and scan the QR code that appears on their phone.

Also read: Honda’s self driving work vehicle can haul 1000kgs

Once the devices are linked, users can continue to use WhatsApp on all of their devices without having to worry about losing their chats.

This new feature is a major convenience for WhatsApp users, and it is certain to be a popular addition to the app.

Also read: Google rolls out Bard, AI chatbot taking on ChatGPT

It makes it possible to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without having to worry about losing your chats, and it also makes it possible to continue using WhatsApp even if your phone is dead.