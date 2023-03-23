Asia Cup to be played in Pakistan, apart from India games

Asia Cup 2023 would be played in Pakistan, it was decided in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting on Thursday, but Indian team will play their matches in another country.

During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, India once again refused to visit Pakistan but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to boycott the event.

All other teams agreed to come to Pakistan, so it was decided that all other teams will play the matches in Pakistan.

The neutral country would be decided later but Oman, UAE and Sri Lanka are contenders to host the matches of India, whereas England, although is outside Asia, but is an option.

According to the format, six teams will be divided in two groups. Pakistan, India and a qualifier will be in one group whereas Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would be in other group.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four, which means it is expected that Pakistan and India game will be played twice.