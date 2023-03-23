JIT to probe into attacks, vandalism at Islamabad courts by PTI activists

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday evening announced formation of a joint investigation team to probe into the vandalism and attacks by PTI activists on law enforcement personnel at the judicial complex in Islamabad during the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said former prime minister Imran Khan was summoned by Islamabad courts in foreign funding, Toshakhana and Tyrian White cases.

However, at the time of Imran’s appearance before the courts on Feb 28, a violent, armed mob attacked the police on duty and entered the judicial complex. He further claimed the CCTV cameras installed in the courtroom were broken.

“The attack on the judicial complex is no less than terrorism,” the minister remarked, adding policemen were abused and injured.

He claimed an environment was created so that the cases could not be heard.

A case against all this violence and vandalism was registered at the capital’s Ramna police station under various charges, including Section 7 of the ATA.

The same behavior was repeated at the Islamabad High Court, and another case registered at the same police station under the same charges.

On March 18, once again, Imran Khan came to court with armed groups carrying weapons, stones and clubs.

The law enforcers were insulted, injured and attacked and property vandalized, the minister claimed, adding case were registered at the CTD and Golra police stations in Islamabad.

These cases will be proceeded against as per law, and all the miscreants and assailants, including Imran Khan, arrested and brought to justice, he added.

For this purpose, a JIT has been constituted to proceed into all these cases that will contest them in anti-terrorism courts. The team will submit its report to the court in 14 days.

The JIT will be headed by Punjab Additional Inspector General of Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed. It will comprise an ISI official not below Grade 18, an IB official of BPS-18, an MI representative and DIG (Headquarters) Awais Ahmed.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan attacked the courts under a well-planned conspiracy. All PTI activists were forced to gather on the warning that ticket aspirants will not be facilitated if they did not bring along at least 50 people with them, he claimed.

It is imperative that the JIT conduct a transparent investigation against these criminals, the interior minister said, adding the culprits will be brought to justice.