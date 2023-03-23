PTI to move SC against ECP’s postponement of Punjab poll

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced it is going to challenge in the Supreme Court the Election Commission of Pakistan’s ‘unconstitutional’ decision to postpone elections to the Punjab Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PTI leader Asad Umar said the ECP’s decision was in conflict with the Supreme Court’s orders to conduct elections to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies within 90 days.

He called the postponement unconstitutional and illegal, and announced that the party will file a petition against the decision in the Supreme Court tomorrow.

The court will be urged to ensure the elections are held on April 30, as it previously announced.

The former minister also took on the KP governor for first announcing a date for polls in the province, and then withdrawing it. He said Haji Ghulam Ali wants to be the first person to be tried under Article 6.

Asad also announced that the PTI will participate in Monday’s joint session of parliament to put forward the party’s stance.

The press conference came following a meeting of the party, chaired by Chairman Imran Khan, to discuss the ECP’s change in election schedule.

The meeting was attended by PTI leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Barrister Ali Zafar, Senator Azam Swati, Shafqat Mehmood and Shah Farman.

Barrister Zafar briefed the meeting on the legal points in the meeting

Sources said the option of moving the higher judiciary against the ECP decision will be considered. It also decided to contact the representatives of bars across the country, including the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The meeting also discussed the arrangements for the Minar-e-Pakistan rally.

Earlier, Barrister Ali Zafar of the PTI said the party will move the SC against the ECP’s decision to change the date of elections in Punjab.

He said the deadline of 90 days was ordained in the Constitution to hold elections to assemblies, adding the ECP ignored the Constitution.

LHCBA, SCBA demand withdrawal of postponement

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association and the LHC Bar Association expressed serious concern over the ECP’s decision.

In a statement, the SCBA said it is incumbent upon all state institutions to uphold and protect the mantle of democracy, and guard all provisions of the Constitution as sacrosanct, including Article 224 (2).

The bar called upon all state institutions and functionaries to ensure that such abrogation of the Constitution is not allowed. It demanded the election commission immediately withdraw its notification and strictly adhere to the earlier issued schedule for elections in Punjab.

It warned that it will take all necessary and legal actions to stand behind the Constitution and the Supreme Court.

The SCBA also said the violation of Constitution would lead to chaos and anarchy in the country. The caretaker government cannot continue to function for more than 90 days.

The LHCBA also deemed the ECP decision as an act of constitutional deviation and contempt of SC orders.