Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his services to Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam became youngest cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz on 23rd March, at Governor House Lahore.

Governor of Punjab, Baligh-ur-Rehman awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Babar Azam and appreciated him for his excellent services for the Pakistan team.

Babar Azam posted the pictures on his social media accounts, with his parents and thanked his parents, fans and people of Pakistan for supporting him.

Babar Azam has already broken many records, since making his International debut against Zimbabwe in 2015.

He became captain of the national team in 2019 and led Pakistan to 2022 World Cup and Asia Cup final as well.

Under Babar Azam’s captaincy, Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a Cricket World Cup match, which he did in 2021 World Cup and also scored unbeaten half century in that match.