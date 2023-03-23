Digital shift: Nadra launches app to apply ID cards online

Providing multiple online services to citizens, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday launched an application, ‘Pak ID’, to do away with long queues at its centers across the country.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said the beta variant of the Pak ID application has been rolled out for feedback through an in-app survey.

He appreciated the Nadra team for creating the application and providing key services online.

Nadra has now given access to people to its offices through mobile phones. Through the app, citizens can now not only complete the entire process for application for identity cards, family registration certificates and other identification documents on their mobile phones, but also receive the cards or documents while sitting at homes.

The app has been developed to avoid the long queues that people face at Nadra centers.

Tariq Malik said this innovative initiative will play a vital role in achieving the objectives of ‘Digital Pakistan’ through improved services.

He further said ‘contactless technology’ has been used to develop this app, due to which citizens can take full advantage of modern digital facilities by applying for identity documents through their smartphones.

Earlier, Nadra launched Pakistan’s first data protection service — Ijazat Aap Ki — putting citizens in charge of their personal data.