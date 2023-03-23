Interior Ministry to form task force against anti-army social media drive

As the government continued to blame the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its Chairman Imran Khan for vilifying the armed forces, the Interior Ministry has decided to form a special task force to contain such campaigns against the Pakistan Army on social media.

The special task force will comprise officers from the Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the National Database and Registration Authority.

The ministry has observed that negative propaganda against the army was carried out through eight TikTok accounts, 44 Twitter and more than 50 Facebook accounts.

The task force will be assisted by the police and other law enforcement agencies. It will also make recommendations regarding the use of social media.