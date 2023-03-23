Tarar justifies ECP decision to postpone Punjab polls

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar justified the election commission’s decision to postpone the elections to Punjab Assembly to Oct 8.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the minister said Pakistan is standing on the verge of a serious economic and political crisis.

Politics and economy are connected to each other, said Minister Tarar.

He further said the region has been in the grip of terrorism for the last four decades and the neighboring Afghanistan continues to be ravaged by war.

The minister also stated that Pakistan’s geographical situation is not hidden from anyone.

Blaming PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the political unrest, the law minister said Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved on the demand of just one person.

The previous PTI regime wanted to resettle terrorist organizations, he claimed.

Tarar further said the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the caretaker chief minister in Punjab only after a lack of agreement between the treasury and opposition sides.

Simultaneous elections to all assemblies

The minister further said the ECP has decided to hold general elections to all assemblies simultaneously under the Constitution.

“In Punjab and KP, there will be a political government as a result of the elections,” he added, adding Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies to avoid a no-confidence motion.

Justifying the delay in Punjab polls, Tarar said that while interpreting the Constitution, one clause should not be read in isolation, while there are security threats in the country.

The law minister further said the economic conditions of the country are before everyone, and two elections will cost up to Rs100 billion, including polling staff training, printing of ballot papers and other expenses.

Tarar reiterated that the ECP has decided that elections in the two provincial assemblies will be held in October.

The commission is responsible for impartial and transparent elections, as all political parties are given a level-playing field.