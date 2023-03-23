Islamabad court approves Hassaan Niazi’s plea against physical remand

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Thursday approved the plea against physical remand of former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi and sent him to jail on judicial remand instead.

A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved a two-day physical remand of Niazi after he was arrested outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for “misbehaving with the police”.

Immediately, after the judicial magistrate approved the remand, the PTI challenged the decision in a district and sessions court.

Read also: Court grants police two-day physical remand of Hassaan Niazi

The Islamabad court today heard the case against Niazi. Judicial Magistrate Murid Abbas announced the verdict he had reserved after hearing arguments.

During the hearing, Niazi’s counsel Qaiser Imam said that all sections incorporated in the first information report (FIR) were bailable.

During the defense of his client, the lawyer questioned the charges against Niazi and expressed doubt as to why he would allegedly attempt to run over a policeman despite possessing a weapon.