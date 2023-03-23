Renowned journalist Nadeem Malik awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Samaa TV’s senior anchorperson Nadeem Malik on Thursday has been conferred with the country’s third-highest civilian award Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

The federal government has awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Nadeem Malik on the occasion of the Pakistan Resolution Day (March 23rd) for his outstanding achievements in the field of journalism.

The investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. The event was attended by civil society activists, journalists, and people from different walks of life.

Nadeem Malik, president of the news channel Samaa TV, hosts the current affairs program Nadeem Malik Live.