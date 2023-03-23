“New queen of my heart”: Atif Aslam shares first glimpse of his new born

The renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana have just welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Turning to Instagram, he wrote: “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived,” along with a heart emoji.

He updated his fans, followers, and well-wishers about the mother and baby’s health.

The 40-year-old also sought their blessings and urged fans to keep them in their prayers.

Alongside the picture, Atif wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam”.

One can see the baby in an all-pink plain baby suit sleeping with a blanket on. The girl looks adorable in her onesie and white cap.

Fans flooded the post with congratulations for the singer and his family.

Atif Aslam got married to Sara Bharwana in 2013. Halima is the couple’s first daughter — they have two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.