What weather will stay during first week of Ramadan?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has shared good news for all Pakistanis regarding the weather that will prevail during the first week of Ramadan.

The Met Office says the intensity of heat is likely to reduce during the first 10 days of Ramadan because of more rains across the country. However, the weather will stay pleasant.

It said thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Lower Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours which will continue for two days.

Earlier, the PMD had forecast scattered rain-wind-dust and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms expected in various areas of the country from March 21 to March 23.

Moreover, various parts of Karachi received light to moderate showers, including Shahra-e-Faisal, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Faisal Base, Azizabad, North Karachi, and Nazimabad. The rain will continue intermittently for two more days, the Met Office said.

Apart from this, the weather became pleasant due to rain in Gwadar, Pasni, Quetta, Chaman and other areas. Sargodha, Attock, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, DG Khan, Mandi Bahauddin also washed away Thursday blues with rain.