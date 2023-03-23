Kissing machine becomes reality for long-distance lovers

With rising cases of Covid-19, the pandemic has led to lockdowns in many parts of the world, limiting physical contact with loved ones. In order to bridge this gap, a Chinese start-up has created the MUA, a long-distance ‘kissing machine’ that allows couples to share a kiss even when they’re apart.

The MUA, which stands for ‘Mouth to Unconditional Affections’, is a device that looks like a mobile stand with realistic silicone lips protruding from the front. It has motion sensors that detect when users lock lips and replays their kiss data.

The machine also captures and replays sound and warms up slightly during kissing, making it a more authentic experience.

The idea was born out of the need for physical intimacy during the pandemic, and the device has already been a hit in the market, with over 3,000 units sold in the two weeks after its release.

The MUA has been met with mixed reviews, with some users saying it was intriguing and others feeling uncomfortable.

Though it is not the first invention of its kind, the MUA is still a creative way for couples to stay connected during a time when physical contact is not possible.

MUA is not the first remote kissing device. Researchers at Tokyo’s University of Electro-Communications invented a “kiss transmission machine” in 2011, and Malaysia’s Imagineering Institute made a similar gadget called the “Kissinger” in 2016.