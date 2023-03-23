Watch Live
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Argentina

Earthquake made “hanging objects swing”
Samaa Web Desk Mar 23, 2023
<p>Photo: AFP/File</p>

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck northwestern Argentina on Wednesday afternoon, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor, which was at a preliminary depth of 209 kilometers, jolted the northwestern province of Jujuy.

As per several social media reports, Jujuy residents received a quake alert on their mobile phones.

Reportedly, the seismic activity was also felt in northern Chile.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquake was strong enough to make “hanging objects swing” in affected areas, said National Seismic Prevention Institute.

