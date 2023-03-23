Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervor

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure its progress, prosperity, and strong defense.

The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, under which Muslims of the subcontinent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Radio Pakistan and PTV will broadcast special programs to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to Pakistan Movement leaders and workers.

In a message on Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle, and its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and spirit.

The premier said Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights. However, he said for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose, and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers.

He said the establishment of Pakistan was certainly a miracle of the 20th century.

The Prime Minister said as a member of the international community, Pakistan has always played the role of a responsible nation in the resolution of problems facing humanity and the establishment of global peace.

Military parade postponed

The Pakistan Day parade scheduled to be held today has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The parade, which was to be held at the President’s House, would now be held on March 25.

The military parade is observed each year on March 23. The event is at the center of celebrations to commemorate the 1940 Lahore Resolution that called for the establishment of an independent country for the Muslims of British-ruled India.