Shadab Khan believes Abdullah Shafique is on same level as Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Team’s stand-in skipper Shadab Khan praised the youngsters, who will play under him in the series against Afghanistan.

Shadab Khan was speaking in the PCB podcast when he said that Abdullah Shafique was in the same league as run machine Babar Azam.

He said that it was an honour for him to lead the national team in the absence of senior cricketers and a reward for staying persistent despite all the ups and downs.

Shadab Khan led Islamabad United in the PSL 8, where Ihsanullah and Saim Ayub impressed a lot and were selected on the basis of that performance.

The leg-spinner said that both of them are very talented and could have a great future with the national team.

He also talked about the 2024 World Cup and said that the selectors were planning well for the event.