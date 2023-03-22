Shaheen Shah Afridi spends day with troops at Khyber Mess, Landi Kotal

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi spent a day with troops of frontier corps on Wednesday at the Khyber Mess in Landi Kotal.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s brother, former Test cricketer Riaz Afridi was also with him, whereas some other family members were also seen in the pictures.

The fast bowler tweeted the pictures with the troops and wrote that he had an amazing time at the Khyber Mess.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also showed support for the Armed Forces and wrote that the nation stands with armed forces.