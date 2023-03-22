Saba Qamar, Imran Abbas to star together for first time

Pakistani actors, Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas, reportedly will be sharing screen for Umera Ahmed’s “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam.”

Both the actors have worked internationally and nationally as well, Umera Ahmed and Sara Qayum wrote the story. Saqib Khan has directed the project. Many other actors along with Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas casted as the lead, will be Salman Shahid, Asad Siddiqui, and Sidra Niazi. The official poster of the drama serial was shared online by the cast.

The director Saqib Khan had previously worked with Saba Qamar for the movie, “Ghabrana Nahi Hai.” The drama was shot in Karachi and Lahore; the leads of the serial have shared a few glimpses of it on their social media handles.

The drama is based on the love story of Salma (Saba Qamar), and Sikandar (Imran Abbas). They have used the dialogues of the drama in a poetic way.

Saba Qamar is known for her strong and bold roles in movies and drama, her drama serial “Baaghi” won her numerous awards for playing the role of “Qandeel Baloch” very efficiently. She is known internationally for her Indian debut in “Hindi Medium” alongside the legendary actor late Irfan Khan. The actor also won, “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” by the Government of Pakistan in 2012 and “Pride of Performance” in 2016.

Some of her best dramas were, “Jinnah Kay Naam,” in 2007, she played the role of “Fatima Jinnah” and got immense praise for it, then “Maat” in 2011, “Digest Writer” in 2014, “Sangat” in 2015, “Besharam” in 2016, she also played the main role in biography of “Manto.” She also played a tough role in the drama serial “Cheekh” for which she was awarded the “Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.”

On the other hand, heartthrob Imran Abbas grabbed limelight with his roamantic yet emotional charcter in Pakistani Dramas, he also made his Bollywood debut with Bipasha Basu in Vikram Bhatt’s horror movie “Creature 3D” in 2014.

His noteable works are, “Akbari Asghari” in 2011, “Mera Naam Yousaf Hai,” in 2015, “Tum Kon Piya” in 2016, “Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai,” in 2017 and “Koi Chaand Rakh,” in 2018.