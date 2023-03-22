ISI Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki laid to rest with full military honours

Funeral prayers of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with hardcore terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan yesterday was performed at Race Course Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Throughout his military career, Brigadier Barki remained involved in active counter terrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in KPK and Balochistan. He was monumental in neutralizing the terrorist networks involved in APS attack 2016.

The nation recognizes his meritorious services in life and supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan. Armed Forces of Pakistan & Intelligence Agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter Services Iintelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and large number of serving and retired military officers and soldiers along with government officials, parliamentarians and public attended the funeral.

The officer was buried at Army Graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgment of his services to the nation.