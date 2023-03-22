Third golden duck for India’s T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav

The world’s top-rated Twenty20 batter, India’s Suryakumar Yadav, suffered his third consecutive golden duck on Wednesday in a thrilling third and final one-day international against Australia.

The explosive Yadav is known as a 360-degree player for his ability to play all around the ground in the shortest white-ball format but he is yet to establish himself in the 50-over game.

Yadav was bowled first ball by Ashton Agar in the 36th over of India’s chase in the final ODI. That left the hosts reeling at 185-6 with a target of 270 to win the match in Chennai.

The 32-year-old was leg-before to Mitchell Starc in the first and second matches of the series – on both occasions also on the first delivery of his innings.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has backed Yadav as an important prospect for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.