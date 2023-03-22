Mahmood Aslam debunks ‘death’ rumors

Pakistani veteran actor Mahmood Aslam recently confronted the “death” rumors that were making rounds on the social media earlier.

He shared a video message on his official Instagram account stating that someone started the rumor that the actor has passed away, he denied the rumors officially online.

The “Bulbulay” star is alive and healthy, and has strongly condemned the fake news spiraling online.

A Facebook user for the sake of “fun” posted about the “bulbulay” star online stating that the actor passed “a smile,” with a black and white picture of the actor beneath the caption, which immediately went viral online as netizens mistook it for his death rumors and started resharing it with “RIP” and condolence captions.