Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Mahmood Aslam debunks ‘death’ rumors

Legendary actor Mahmood Aslam denies fake death rumors circulating on social media
Samaa Life&Style Editors Mar 22, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pakistani veteran actor Mahmood Aslam recently confronted the “death” rumors that were making rounds on the social media earlier.

He shared a video message on his official Instagram account stating that someone started the rumor that the actor has passed away, he denied the rumors officially online.

The “Bulbulay” star is alive and healthy, and has strongly condemned the fake news spiraling online.

A Facebook user for the sake of “fun” posted about the “bulbulay” star online stating that the actor passed “a smile,” with a black and white picture of the actor beneath the caption, which immediately went viral online as netizens mistook it for his death rumors and started resharing it with “RIP” and condolence captions.

Entertainment

movie

pakistani dramas

Lollywood

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div