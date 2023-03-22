130 cases against Imran, PTI leadership in Punjab, Islamabad, LHC told

The Lahore High Court has withdrawn the restraining order for the police and FIA to act against Imran Khan. It also sought details of the cases against the PTI chairman from the NAB and anti-corruption department till March 24.

A total of 130 cases have been registered against former prime minister Imran Khan and the PTI leadership and workers in Islamabad and Punjab. Out of these, the number of cases against Imran Khan is 34.

In Punjab, six cases were registered against Imran, and 28 in Islamabad.

Similarly, the number of cases against PTI leadership and workers in the province is 78.

In Islamabad, there are 15 cases against PTI leaders and workers.

This was stated in reports submitted to the court by lawyers of the federal and Punjab governments, while the NAB and anti-corruption counsel sought time to submit their reports.

The hearing was adjourned till March 24.

JIT on Zaman Park operation

Meanwhile, the interim government of Punjab issued a notification for the formation of a joint investigation team to investigate the Zaman Park operation by police and cases against it.

The team consists of five members, and will be led by Senior Superintendent of Police Imran Kishwar.

Other members of the JIT are Aftab Phulrawan, and a member each from the ISI, IB and MI.

The notification was approved by the additional chief secretary (home).