PTI again changes Minar-e-Pakistan rally date to 25th

The date for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public rally has once again been changed. The rally will now be held on March 25 (Saturday).

Earlier, the PTI had announced its power show will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 26. However, it has now been preponed to a day earlier.

The public gathering at the landmark venue will begin after the Taraveeh prayers on Saturday, and continue till Sehr time the next day.

The district administration of Lahore had allowed the PTI to hold its rally on March 26.

On March 13, while concluding a party rally at Data Darbar, Imran Khan had announced the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19.