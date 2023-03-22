Annie Khalid mocks Malala Yousafzai, calls her ‘a puppet’

Annie Khalid alias Noor-ul-Ain Khalid, a Pakistan born, British singer, who gave major hits like “Mahiya” in 2006, which was later on featured in Indian movie “Awarapan,” and became the most played song of the year.

The singer sparked a controversy on social media site Twitter recently, when she responded to a random tweet. A Twitter user named “@pogbhai” posted a picture of a Disney movie character “Flynn Ryder” from “Tangled.” In the image the character seems to be very calm and satisfied despite countless swords pointed at him from all sides. The caption of the picture said, “Which Paki opinion will have you like this?”

Annie replied to the tweet by writing, “That Malala is a puppet of the West.” Her statement left the netizens divided, many supporting her opinion and others not liking her idea of being too blunt.

A Twitter user said, “Truly agree with you,” and another one replied, “Sach tou sach hota hai, ab kisi ko acha lagay ya na lagay,” some people also used harsh words for the Nobel Laureate, “Waste in West.”

Many users agreed that what Annie has said was absolutely right, that there is no harm in saying this as it is absolutely true.

Though some also gave her statement another angle, calling Annie and people supporting her statement, “jealous,” and yet a user also chose to be factual about the scenario by saying, “I am very sad for the fact that she was shot. But she took every opportunity available to bash her own people. I wouldn’t agree any more than what she said. She said what needs to be said. She’s nothing but a total disgrace.”

People also slammed Annie for giving such statements, they ridiculed her singing and her career.