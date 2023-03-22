Moon sighted in Pakistan; first Ramadan on Thursday

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad on Wednesday announced that Ramadan Moon was sighted in Pakistan and first Ramadan will be observed on Thursday (March 23).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting was held in Peshawar under the aegis of Chairman Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad along with zonal meetings held in provincial capitals in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Islamabad.

Ramadan moon was sighted in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bukkur and Swabi.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Interim Chief Minister, Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other political figures wished Ramadan greeting to the nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted and congratulated the entire nation and the Islamic world on the beginning of Ramadan in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said Ramadan teaches people self-accountability, responsible living and sacrifice.

“May Allah grant us the opportunity to benefit from the blessings of Ramadan. Happy fasting month to you all,” the premier said.

Tarawih prayers

First tarawih prayers were offered in mosques all over the country including magnificent Faisal mosque.

Ramadan crescent not sighted in Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Karachi

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee zonal meetings that held in Lahore and Islamabad failed to sight the moon for holy month Ramadan.

Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Islamabad meetings did not receive any witnesses from these two cities.

Quetta meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal held under the chair of the Maulana Anwarul Haqani. He said no witness of Ramadan moon sighted in Balochistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast that there was a strong possibility that the moon for Ramadan 2023 will be sighted on the evening of March 22 (Wednesday).

It is pertinent to note that Saudi Arabia will start the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday (March 23) along with most other Gulf states.