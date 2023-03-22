Alizeh Shah requests fans to pray for her recovery

Recently, actor Alizeh Shah posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed on her Instagram story, with drips attached to her hands, she also added a praying hands emoji to the picture.

Taking to Instagram, she posted another story stating that she wants prayers from everyone as she got food poisoned. The actor caught the disease and informed her fans about it, asking them to pray for her sound health.

In another story which she posted after the previous ones, she uploaded a video of her mother resting her head on her bed. She could be seen all worried and upset, the caption on the video said, “Breaks my heart to see her sad when I get sick.”

Alizeh faced immense backlash in the past months for wearing bold attire and even for singing songs. The actor has given many hit drama serials, including “Choti Si Zindagi,” “Ishq Tamasha,” “Ehd-e-Wafa,” “Hoor Pari,” “Jo Tu Chahey,” “Mera Dil Mera Dushman,” “Taana Baana,” and “Bebasi.”

Alizeh also got trolled for losing weight and getting skinny, many people objected her by saying, that she lost her natural beauty and looks fake now.