Imran claims police plan to assassinate him like Murtaza Bhutto

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that he could be assassinated in a day or two in the same fashion as former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s son Murtaza Bhutto was.

Addressing the nation virtually, Imran claimed his life was in danger, adding that he will still not back off.

He remarked that he was not worried about his cases and urged the judiciary to protect his fundamental rights.

The PTI chief also reiterated that his party’s upcoming public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, Lahore will be a referendum against the ruling coalition.

He further complained that hurdles were placed in his way from Islamabad motorway to the Judicial Complex.

Imran said police blocked access to the complex only for him. “I was mentally prepared that I would be arrested that day,” he claimed.

He said people came out on their own to show support at his hearing at the judicial complex. He further alleged there was a plan to kill him in the same manner as Murtaza Bhutto was, but he escaped.

Former prime minister Khan also alleged that unidentified people in Counter-Terrorism Department uniforms were present at the judicial complex.

Another operation expected at Zaman Park

Imran feared that there might be another operation led by the police chiefs of Punjab and Islamabad at his residence in the evening today.

Also Read: Imran Khan, PTI workers booked under terror charges for Islamabad mayhem

In a shocking revelation, Imran Khan claimed two squads had been formed that would shoot and kill police personnel to justify their alleged plan to execute an operation like the notorious Model Town incident.

The Lahore Police led an operation in 2014 at preacher-turned-politician Tahirul Qadri residence at Model Town to remove encroachments.

Imran also alleged that five Punjab police officials will kill him, adding he found out today that there were 143 cases registered against him.

Also Read: IHC summons record of all Islamabad-based cases registered against Imran Khan

He further alleged Punjab police personnel will open fire at their own associates from among PTI activists.

‘Ready to go to jail’

Imran claimed that he was ready to go to jail, but did not want his people to suffer.

The PTI chief said he knew before leaving for Islamabad that he would be put in jail or killed.

Imran remarked that the country has no future with the incumbent government in power, and that inflation will increase further.