Separate elections to create chaos, anarchy: Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has declared that if the elections to two provincial assemblies are held as per the orders of the Supreme Court, there will be instability, anarchy, and chaos.

Addressing the joint session on Wednesday evening, he added that the April 30 date announced was also beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days.

“If the elections to all the assemblies are held simultaneously, it will ensure level-playing field for all,” the minister maintained.

At the beginning of his address, the minister said the government needed parliamentary advice on three issues, which must be discussed and debated.

“The country was faced with political, administrative and judicial crises that have been orchestrated and nurtured by one person and his violent mobs.”

In such a view, he said, parliament must suggest the fate of elections to the two provincial assemblies. He elaborated that the trio of crises facing the country were created by one party and its leader every day, for 10 years.

“He wants chaos, anarchy, crises in the country. From 2014-18, not even a week has gone by peacefully. Every step has been taken to create chaos and anarchy. In 2018, the then establishment rigged and managed the polls in Imran Khan’s favor, and imposed his party on the country.”

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had then offered to talk on a charter of economy to stabilize the country, while PPP Chairman. Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari also offered support.

He called on the nation to reject such a troublemaker, who took every step to ensure the country goes bankrupt.

Rana Sanaullah then recalled the events of that took place from March 14-18 in Lahore at Zaman Park. He claimed unarmed police officials were attacked by violent mobs of PTI, adding 68 policemen were injured.

He further elaborated that 316 people were arrested and will be presented to the anti-terrorism court and dealt with under the law. He added that police vans, motorbikes, and civilian vehicles were burnt, and cases registered for it.

The minister told the House that unarmed policemen were ineffective against such “armed groups, terrorists, anarchists”. He then sought powers for law enforcement agencies to arrest and take action against such miscreants.

The joint session of parliament, presided over by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, is underway to take important decisions.

The session was scheduled to take up an eight-point agenda. Prime Minister Sharif is also scheduled to attend the meeting.

A resolution will be tabled to condemn the malicious campaign against state institutions and the personalities associated with them, as well as to express respect for the institutions.

The agenda also includes taking the issue of the PTI’s negative politics to parliament.

The country’s economic situation, India-held Kashmir, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the foreign policy, climate change and rising population are part of the agenda.

The decision to convene the joint session of parliament was taken at a meeting of the coalition parties after the riots by PTI workers and attacks on the police force outside the Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

During the session, the speaker barred lawmakers from raising banners or placards in the House amid loud slogans against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

Addressing the House, Khalid Magsi regretted the alleged campaign against institutions in London and abroad. He lamented that the writ of state was being challenged.

“Difficult and tough decisions will have to be made for defense and security of the country,” Magsi remarked.

Later, the session was adjourned till March 27.

Federal cabinet meeting

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet is underway simultaneously, during which important discussion are expected about elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The federal cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is being held at the Prime Minister Office.

The meeting will discuss the decisions taken during the ongoing joint session of parliament, as well as deliberate on important legislation.

The cabinet will also take stock of the country’s political and economic situation.