Emergency cabinet meeting called at 6pm

An emergency meeting of the federal cabinet has been summoned at 6pm on Wednesday evening.

The federal cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will be held at the Prime Minister Office.

The meeting will discuss the decisions taken during the ongoing joint session of parliament, as well as deliberate on important legislation.

The cabinet will also take stock of the country’s political and economic situation.

Joint session

Meanwhile, the joint session of parliament, presided over by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, is underway to take important decisions.

The session is set to take up an eight-point agenda. Prime Minister Sharif is also scheduled to attend the meeting.

A resolution will be tabled to condemn the malicious campaign against state institutions and the personalities associated with them, as well as to express respect for the institutions.

The agenda also includes taking the issue of the PTI’s negative politics to parliament.

The country’s economic situation, India-held Kashmir, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the foreign policy, climate change and rising population are part of the agenda.

The decision to convene the joint session of parliament was taken at a meeting of the coalition parties after the riots by PTI workers and attacks on the police force outside the Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

The ruling coalition termed the politics of Imran Khan and PTI anti-national and intolerable.