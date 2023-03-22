Wahab Riaz takes charge as caretaker sports advisor of Punjab

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Wahab Riaz took charge as the interim sports advisor of Punjab government on Wednesday and met the Commonwealth Gold Medallist Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem at his office.

Wahab Riaz also met Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Punjab Sports Muhammad Tariq Qureshi.

The new advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs said that he would like to take more steps for the betterment of youth and would like to provide them chances and opportunities.

He advised the youngsters to indulge in sports activities to keep themselves healthy and fit.

Wahab Riaz also ensured that he would try to have more and more sports related events during his stint as the advisor, so that talent is produced in different games.

He also tweeted that he talked to Arshad Nadeem regarding the betterment of sports in Punjab and discussed solutions of the problems of athletes.