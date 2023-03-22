Fluke or science? Mysterious Pakistan earthquake prediction comes true

Social media is abuzz after a Dutch researcher’s tweet predicting the possibility of an earthquake striking Pakistan and its neighboring areas in the near future, went viral.

Netizens were shocked with the precision with which the scientist had accurately predicted the seismic activity – that jolted the region, leaving nine dead and scores injured.

As his prediction came true, Frank Hoogerbeets, on his official twitter handle, shared the link of his YouTube video.

“In case you missed the latest video, it has subtitles for many languages, including Urdu,” the caption read.

“Throughout the week there will be primarily lunar peaks, but the New Moon on the 21st will be followed by a planetary conjunction,” he wrote in the video’s description, adding that it could lead to some seismic increase, most likely around the March 22.

In the video, the researcher can be seen explaining the impact, saying a major earthquake may soon strike the Indian subcontinent and make an impact in the Indian Ocean region (IOR).

The researcher had earlier made a prediction about a deadly earthquake hitting Turkey and its neighbouring areas just a few days before the quake actually hit the regions and killed more than 50,000.

Frank’s prediction was based on a combination of seismic data and other factors, including the region’s geology and historical earthquake patterns.

However, the natural event has raised questions about the science of earthquake prediction and whether it was merely a coincidence or a fluke.

It is pertinent to mention here that earthquake prediction is a complex and challenging field and must define three elements– the date and time, the location, and the magnitude.

From a scientific standpoint, it’s difficult to determine whether the prediction was a fluke or based on scientific evidence without more information.

The scientific community has long debated the reliability of earthquake prediction, with many experts insisting that it is impossible to predict such disasters with accuracy.

“An earthquake happens very, very quickly,” said Christine Goulet, director of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Earthquake Science Center.

“It’s fair [to say] that at this point, we are not capable of predicting earthquakes at all”.