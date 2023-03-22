Honda’s self driving work vehicle can haul 1000kgs

Honda, a company renowned for manufacturing both cars and robots, has recently introduced the 3rd generation Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV), an innovation designed to transport goods within work environments without human assistance.

While the previous models were essentially an all-terrain vehicle with its top removed, this new version is an autonomous electric wagon, which can carry up to two pallets of goods and is more efficient than its predecessors.

Compared to the 2nd-generation model, the latest AWV boasts larger bed size and higher capacity, with the ability to carry up to 2,000 pounds, a higher self-driving speed of up to 10 MPH, a larger battery providing up to 10 hours of operation and a range of 28 miles, better avoidance functions, and a lower bed to facilitate loading.

It is equipped with a suite of sensors on the mast, including GPS, radar, LiDAR, and camera technologies, as well as cloud connectivity, which enables it to navigate challenging terrains such as construction sites. It can operate autonomously or through remote control using a tablet-based interface.

Honda is actively seeking companies that are willing to test the new AWV. The company reported that the previous field tests had confirmed that multiple Honda AWVs could transport and deliver construction materials and supplies at specific locations along a pre-set route.