Zalmay Khalilzad warns against repercussions of ousting Imran Khan from elections

Former US ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has warned the Pakistan coalition government regarding the potential consequences of ousting Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from election campaigns.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Zalmay Khalilzad wrote, there are indications that Pakistan’s parliament, which is controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days.

Read this: Ruling alliance decides to enforce state writ, bring Imran to justice

The government appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as enemy no 1 of the state, he continued. Such steps will only deepen Pakistan’s triple crises: political, economic, and security, the former ambassador warned.

Already, some countries have suspended planned investment, he added.

“The IMF support remains doubtful. If the steps mentioned take place, international support for Pakistan will decline further. Political polarization and violence will likely increase.”

Read here: Progress on 9th review, yet some points to be discussed: IMF official

While expressing his hope that Pakistani political leaders rise above destructive petty politics that undermine the national interest, he added, “If not, I hope the Supreme Court says no to being used in games that undermine the nation’s interests. I am becoming increasingly concerned about Pakistan.”