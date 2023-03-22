Fasting for fitness: Ramadan diet plan for ‘weight loss’

A balanced and nutritious Ramadan diet plan, along with regular physical activity, can help you lose weight and achieve your fitness goals while fulfilling your spiritual obligations.

Ramadan is a month of spiritual reflection and self-discipline, but did you know that it can also be a great opportunity to shed some extra pounds?

By adopting a healthy diet plan and a fitness routine, you can use Ramadan as an opportunity to improve your physical and mental health.

Traditionally, one breaks the fast at sunset and then eats again pre-dawn.

First things first, it’s essential to remember that fasting during Ramadan should not be an excuse to overeat or indulge in unhealthy foods.

Instead, it’s an opportunity to focus on clean eating and to be mindful of what you put into your body.

Suhoor and Iftar are the two main meals during Ramadan, and it’s crucial to make them nutritious and balanced. Suhoor should include foods that are rich in fiber and protein, such as whole-grain bread, eggs, and vegetables.

This will help you stay full for longer and avoid overeating during Iftar. Remember to listen to your body, stay hydrated, and focus on clean eating to make the most of this holy month.

Here’s how to lose weight while fasting

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is crucial during non-fasting hours. It’s recommended to drink at least 8 glasses of water throughout the night to keep your body hydrated and reduce cravings for sugary drinks.

Break the fast with dates & water

When breaking your fast, start with a small portion of dates and water to rehydrate your body. Then, opt for a balanced meal that includes complex carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy fats. Whole-grain rice, grilled chicken or fish, and salads with avocado or nuts are excellent options.

Dates are a traditional food to break the fast and are an excellent source of energy and nutrition, while drinking water will help rehydrate the body and prepare it for the meal.

Have balanced Iftar

It’s essential to eat a balanced meal that includes complex carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy fats.

Avoid deep-fried and high-sugar foods as they can lead to energy crashes and weight gain.

Limit your portions

Overeating during Ramadan can be tempting, but it’s crucial to control your portions and eat only what your body needs. Eating slowly and mindfully can help you feel full and satisfied with smaller portions.

Choose healthy snacks

Snacking during Ramadan is common, but it’s important to choose healthy options such as fruits, nuts, and seeds instead of sugary and processed foods.

Stay active

In addition to a healthy diet, regular physical activity is essential for weight loss. You can choose to exercise before Suhoor or after Iftar, but it’s essential to listen to your body and not overdo it.

Moderate exercise, such as walking or yoga, is recommended during non-fasting hours.