CJP Bandial says audio leaks being used to malign Supreme Court

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has stated that the Supreme Court (SC) is a constitutional institution that is being maligned through audio leaks.

During the hearing in the Ghulam Mehmood Dogar transfer case, the CJP emphasized that they will protect constitutional institutions and would work patiently.

He also stated that the judiciary is under attack, but it will be protected.

He added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a constitutional institution that will be protected too, adding that the democratic process should be transparent.

CJP remarked that although the electoral body possessed powers, the apex court would not shy to intervene on spotting ill-intention in transparent elections.

He stated that the words of the SC are often misconstrued.

Clarifying past remarks, he said that the top court never declared a certain prime minister ‘honest’ but had only opined that there was an honest prime minister in 1988.

However, their point was misunderstood by the parliament; he remarked.

Meanwhile, the petitioner withdrew his application against the transfer of former Lahore CCPO Dogar following which the case was dismissed.

The court remarked that the issue had already become ineffective after the election commission approved a shuffle in bureaucracy.

CJP stated that all political parties should get an equal chance in the elections while saying that the power of the caretaker setup should be limited.