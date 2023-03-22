LHC orders govt to publicize Toshakhana records from 1990 to 2001

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal government to publicize the complete records of Toshakhana from 1990 to 2001.

During the hearing, Justice Asim Hafeez remarked that nothing can be kept hidden, no gift can be retained without payment while instructing all records made public.

The counsel representing the federal government expressed intention to file an appeal against this decision. To this, the court said that it was their right.

On March 12, the federal government had publicized the records of last 21 years of Toshakhana on the orders of the high court.

The records from 2002 to 2023 were uploaded on the website of cabinet division.

The records uploaded on the website of the revealed the names of former presidents, former prime ministers, federal ministers and government officials who had received gifts from state gift depository.

The names of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, former prime ministers Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Raja Parvaiz Ashraf and Imran Khan are included among the recipient.

The Toshakhana records of incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi have also been uploaded.